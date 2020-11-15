Franklin Co. Metro Parks require face masks beginning Monday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Face masks will be required inside any Metro Park in Franklin County beginning Monday.

In a Facebook post, the Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks announced the new mask mandate applies to all employees and visitors 10-years-old.

Following the state’s mask mandate, the park mandate includes exemptions for people who are medically or developmentally unable to wear a mask.

“The order requires that the mask cover the person’s nose, mouth and chin,” the post states.

Metro Parks also reminded people to practice social distancing while inside the parks.

