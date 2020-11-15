Franklin Co. Metro Parks require face masks beginning Monday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Face masks will be required inside any Metro Park in Franklin County beginning Monday.

In a Facebook post, the Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks announced the new mask mandate applies to all employees and visitors 10-years-old.

Following the state’s mask mandate, the park mandate includes exemptions for people who are medically or developmentally unable to wear a mask.

“The order requires that the mask cover the person’s nose, mouth and chin,” the post states.

Metro Parks also reminded people to practice social distancing while inside the parks.

Click here for a list of Metro Parks.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools