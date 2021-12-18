COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Franklin County Public Health is partnering with some of the county’s fire departments to hold a COVID-19 test giveaway event Monday, setting up at multiple locations to distribute the test kits free of charge.

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents can pick up the BinaxNow Rapid At-Home Test-Kits at the following 10 locations:

Mid-Ohio Food Collective, 3960 Brookham Dr, Grove City (drive-through event)

Grandview: 151 Goodale Blvd

Jackson Township: 3650 Hoover Rd

Mifflin Township: 2459 Agler Rd; 475 Rocky Fork Blvd; 501 Beecher Rd; 422 McCutcheon Rd

Truro Township: 6900 E. Main St

Upper Arlington: 3861 Reed Rd

Westerville: 400 W. Main St

The giveaway comes as Ohio experiences COVID-19 case numbers not seen since January of this year.

