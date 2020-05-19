Franklin Co. Court of Common Pleas sets June 1 date to resume hearing in courthouse

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Court of Common Pleas has set a June 1 date for reopening for cases, but there are restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Starting on June 1, all civil and criminal in-person proceedings will resume at the courthouse, including foreclosure cases and Sheriff’s sales as well as in-custody and out-of-custody criminal arraignments.
Anyone entering the courthouse will be required to wear a face covering, the court said. Employees will also be required to wear some sort of face covering.
People will also be required to maintain a social distance of six feet.
The court will also follow a rotating schedule to limit the number of people entering the courthouse through Aug. 28. Cases scheduled for judicial courtrooms will be moved to magistrate courtrooms according to the schedule below:
|Judicial Courtrooms A and E
|Judicial Courtrooms B and F
|Magistrate Courtrooms C
|Magistrate Courtrooms D
|June 1-5
|June 8-12
|June 15-19
|June 22-26
|June 29-July 3
|July 6-10
|July 13-17
|July 20-24
|July 27-31
|August 3-7
|August 10-14
|August 17-21
|August 24-28
