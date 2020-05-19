Franklin Co. Court of Common Pleas sets June 1 date to resume hearing in courthouse

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Court of Common Pleas has set a June 1 date for reopening for cases, but there are restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Starting on June 1, all civil and criminal in-person proceedings will resume at the courthouse, including foreclosure cases and Sheriff’s sales as well as in-custody and out-of-custody criminal arraignments.

Anyone entering the courthouse will be required to wear a face covering, the court said. Employees will also be required to wear some sort of face covering.

People will also be required to maintain a social distance of six feet.

The court will also follow a rotating schedule to limit the number of people entering the courthouse through Aug. 28. Cases scheduled for judicial courtrooms will be moved to magistrate courtrooms according to the schedule below:

Judicial Courtrooms A and E Judicial Courtrooms B and F Magistrate Courtrooms C Magistrate Courtrooms D June 1-5 June 8-12 June 15-19 June 22-26 June 29-July 3 July 6-10 July 13-17 July 20-24 July 27-31 August 3-7 August 10-14 August 17-21 August 24-28