Franklin Co. Court of Common Pleas sets June 1 date to resume hearing in courthouse

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Franklin County Court of Common Pleas has set a June 1 date for reopening for cases, but there are restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Starting on June 1, all civil and criminal in-person proceedings will resume at the courthouse, including foreclosure cases and Sheriff’s sales as well as in-custody and out-of-custody criminal arraignments.

Anyone entering the courthouse will be required to wear a face covering, the court said. Employees will also be required to wear some sort of face covering.

People will also be required to maintain a social distance of six feet.

The court will also follow a rotating schedule to limit the number of people entering the courthouse through Aug. 28. Cases scheduled for judicial courtrooms will be moved to magistrate courtrooms according to the schedule below:

Judicial Courtrooms A and EJudicial Courtrooms B and F
Magistrate Courtrooms CMagistrate Courtrooms D
June 1-5June 8-12
June 15-19June 22-26
June 29-July 3July 6-10
July 13-17July 20-24
July 27-31August 3-7
August 10-14August 17-21
August 24-28

