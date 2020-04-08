Four Ohio inmates test positive for COVID-19, brings total to 10

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Four new cases of COVID-19 coronavirus have been confirmed among Ohio’s inmates in the state prison system, totaling 10 cases across inmates in the state’s correctional facilities.

The cases are centered mostly in the Pickaway and Marion correctional institutes. However, one case has been confirmed among the population at the Correctional Reception Center in Orient, Ohio.

There are seven confirmed cases at the Marion facility, and six at Pickaway.

Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan Tuesday that could potentially free up to 167 inmates in addition to 38 inmates that were part of a plan announced last week.

As of Tuesday, the state has tested 72 inmates for the virus, with 35 of the tests coming back negative. There are 23 tests awaiting results.

The state is awaiting test results from the following institutions:

Franklin Medical Center – 2 tests

Mansfield Correctional Institution – 2 tests

Marion Correctional Institution — 3 tests

North Central Correctional Complex — 1 test

Pickaway Correctional Institution — 14 tests

Richland Correctional Institution — 1 test

The reception center, the Franklin Medical Center, and the Marion, Pickaway, and Toledo facilities are all under full quarantine, which the Ohio Department of Correction and Rehabilitation defines as “separates and restricts the movement of people who were exposed, or potentially exposed, to a contagious disease to see if they become sick.”