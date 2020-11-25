Four Ohio counties purple in latest advisory map

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three more counties have joined Franklin County as Level 4 in the state’s Public Health Advisory System.

Montgomery, Lake and Lorain Counties now appear as purple on the advisory map. Franklin County remains purple the the second consecutive week. According to Governor DeWine, 11 counties are now on the watch list to turn purple next week.

The map was released one day early due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

As of Nov. 25, a total of 387,743 (+10,835) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 6,274 (+156) deaths and 25,486 (+471) hospitalizations. The number of deaths recorded Wednesday is the highest reported since Ohio began tracking the data.