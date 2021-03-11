Four former US presidents using PSAs to urge getting shots

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. The European Medicines Agency is meeting Thursday March 11, 2021, to discuss whether Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccine should be authorized, a move that would give the European Union a fourth licensed vaccine to try to curb the pandemic amid a stalled inoculation drive. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

WASHINGTON — Four former U.S. presidents are urging Americans to get vaccinated as soon as COVID-19 doses are available.

Two public service announcements from the Ad Council and the business-supported COVID Collaborative feature Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter along with first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton and Rosalynn Carter.

"@LauraWBush and I are grateful to have been vaccinated against COVID-19. These safe and effective vaccines are our way out of this pandemic and toward recovery and renewal. So when it’s your turn, roll up your sleeve and do your part." -President Bush@AdCouncil @TheCovidCollab pic.twitter.com/orCWMWtZ6C — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) March 11, 2021

Michelle and I got vaccinated against COVID-19 because we know it’s the best way to beat this pandemic, protect one another, and get the country back up and running again. So I hope you’ll get the vaccine as soon as it’s available to you. It could save your life. pic.twitter.com/OJLwZbv0iz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 11, 2021

Along with @BarackObama, @TheBushCenter and @BillClinton, President Carter urges you to get vaccine facts by visiting https://t.co/wqXhaopEFD.



This critical effort led by the @AdCouncil & @TheCovidCollab reminds Americans that COVID vaccines will protect you & your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/rcb3V7yO8S — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) March 11, 2021

America has always been at its best when we are looking out for one another and pulling together in common cause. Now, with the development of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines, we have the chance to rise to the moment again. pic.twitter.com/rbuQstkH9R — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) March 11, 2021

All have received doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. One ad features photos of the former presidents and their spouses with syringes in their upper arms as they urge Americans to “roll up your sleeve and do your part” by getting vaccinated.