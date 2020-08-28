Former OSU football player sponsors COVID-19 test site for underserved residents

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new onsite coronavirus testing site is now available Friday and Saturday for Ohioans.

The test is open to the public and available to anyone in the community – adults and children, but strictly for those that are uninsured or on medicare or medicaid. The testing is provided at no charge under the CARES Act.

Former Ohio State University football player Cris Carter is one of the sponsors of the COVID site. He wanted to make sure his community was being taken care of.

“We want the underserved, the people who don’t have a voice to get the best testing that’s available. The same testing that Lebron James is getting,” said Carter.

Lab 24, the Columbus Urban League, and the African American Male Wellness Agency will be providing PCR tests and results under 72 hours.

“The vaccine is not right around the corner,” Carter said. “Even if there was a vaccine in six months, do you think the underserved are going to be able to get it? No. Absolutely not.”

Carter said the testing is especially important now that school is back in session.

“It’s just not safe for people to be back in school full-time, as you can see around the country, with the number of outbreaks we’ve had,” said Carter.

Testing will resume Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Africentric Center. Carter said the tests will be available next week, too.

For more information, visit https://www.lab24inc.com/ to file a request for a test.