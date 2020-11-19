A member of the Colerain High School Cardinals marching band wears a protective face mask as he performs during the game against the West Lakota High School Firebirds on August 28, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – For the tenth consecutive week, Ohio schools reported their largest weekly increase of COVID-19 cases this school year.

As the state rides its highest spike of cases during the pandemic, the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 4,717 new coronavirus cases in schools this week, increasing the cumulative total to 14,593.

The largest weekly increase in cases before Thursday had been last Thursday’s 2,808. Each of the 10 weeks ODH has published school data has seen a record week-to-week increase in cases.

Cumulative COVID-19 cases reported by Ohio schools:

Sept. 17 : 319

: 319 Sept. 24 : 739 (+420)

: 739 (+420) Oct. 1 : 1,274 (+535)

: 1,274 (+535) Oct. 8 : 1,870 (+596)

: 1,870 (+596) Oct. 15 : 2,739 (+869)

: 2,739 (+869) Oct. 22 : 3,826 (+1,087)

: 3,826 (+1,087) Oct. 29 : 5,058 (+1,232)

: 5,058 (+1,232) Nov. 5 : 7,068 (+2,010)

: 7,068 (+2,010) Nov. 12 : 9,876 (+2,808)

: 9,876 (+2,808) Nov. 19: 14,593 (+4,717)

8,926 (61%) of Ohio’s cases are students and 5,667 (39%) are staff members, which include teachers, administrators, coaches and support staff. (See more information on the data in the dropdown below).

▼ Expand: About ODH’s school data ▼ Schools report cases among students and staff to ODH on Tuesdays, and ODH releases numbers on Thursdays at 2 p.m. However, the numbers a school reports to ODH may not be as recent as Tuesday.

Case criteria Full-time or part-time students and staff members who have tested positive for or been diagnosed with COVID-19. Staff includes teachers, administrators, coaches and support staff. Excludes students/staff who are completely remote, but includes them if they were “on-site” while infectious.

ODH reports “new” and “cumulative” cases. Cases only move over to “cumulative” once the person is no longer COVID-positive. This means the number of “new” cases each week is not guaranteed to be the weekly difference between “cumulative” totals. More info

1,227 schools have reported at least one coronavirus case this school year, an increase of 120 since last week. That is 44% of the 2,774 schools, districts, private schools, vocational schools, preschools and other non-college institutions the state tracks.

Four large public school districts around Columbus remain near the top of cumulative cases: Olentangy Local Schools, Dublin City Schools, South-Western City Schools and Hilliard City Schools. However, Cincinnati Public Schools now leads the state with 232 cases.