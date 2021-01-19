Following hotline issues, Columbus Public Health continues vaccinating older Ohioans

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – After running into some challenges with the phone system Monday, Columbus Public Health continued vaccinating those Ohioans 80 and older Tuesday as part of the organization’s 1B vaccine rollout.

Columbus Public Health Director Dr. Mysheika Roberts said the vaccine supply is limited. So far, she said CPH has received 600 doses for the 80-and-over group and plan to have given all of those shots by the end of this week.

CPH should find out within the next few days how many doses they are scheduled to receive next week.

Monday’s telephone issue within CPH happened on the first day registration for Phases 1A and 1B of vaccine availability.

The issue, CPH said, was caused by too many people calling to schedule their vaccines. As of Tuesday, the system was working fine, Roberts said.

According to Roberts, we can expect to see more of that back and forth as long as the vaccine supply is limited.

“Until we have a steady supply of vaccine on hand, we’re going to see more and more of that and I would expect you see that across the state as well,” Roberts said.

As for case numbers in Columbus, there has been a decrease in new cases over the last few days, but Roberts warned that it’s too soon to call that a trend.

Roberts added that the city’s stay-at-home advisory, set to expire at the end of this week, may not be extended. However, she said she wants to see a few more days’ worth of data before making a final decision.