OHSAA to limit tournament attendance due to coronavirus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio High School Athletic Association will allow regional boys basketball games to proceed with fans Tuesday night.

This despite Gov. Mike DeWine’s recommendation that large indoor gatherings limit spectators in an effort to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The OHSAA will announce Wednesday morning how the tournaments will proceed after that.

The girls’ basketball state tournament starts Thursday at St. John Arena; the state wrestling tournament begins Friday at the Schottenstein Center; and the ice hockey tournament starts Saturday at Nationwide Arena.

“This will be a very difficult time for our schools and fans, but we cannot ignore the directive of the Governor,” said OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass. “We are pleased that our tournaments can continue and we will soon determine who can attend.”

Snodgrass added that attendance will likely be limited to the family of the athletes participating.