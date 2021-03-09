Following board decision, Delaware City Schools parents protest for in-person, full-time learning

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – Students in the Delaware City School District will remain in a hybrid model of learning through the rest of the school year, a decision the school board made last week.

It’s a decision many families in the city are not happy with, and they took their displeasure to the streets Tuesday.

Parents said they would love if students could return to in-class instruction five days a week, but realize that at this point, that likely won’t happen.

They do want their voices heard and they want to make sure students are back inside classrooms come this fall.

“We don’t want to come off as some angry parent mob here, we just want them to see us,” said parent Kylie Hunt. “Put a face to those emails that keep being submitted and see what we can do about getting to an open dialogue with them.”

Hunt has a third grader and fifth grader, saying it’s been an extremely challenging year.

She was part a group of a few dozen who gathered outside district offices Tuesday calling for a return to full-time, five-day, in-person learning.

“I feel like this decision was solely a board decision, for the most part, without any input of parents, which is unfair,” parent Amy Zoller said.

At last week’s school board meeting, the board decided to keep the district in hybrid learning for the rest of the year. Challenges to returning full time were discussed, and some member said they heard from many families about a return to in-class instruction.

While the parents who protested are disappointed in the decision, they’re also pushing to make sure there’s a plan for 5 days next school year.

“As far as conversation goes, we have not been able to have a conversation with them and we have questions,” Hunt said.

Delaware City School Board of Education President Frances O’Flaherty said in a statement that several factors went into the decision, explaining a return to five days would force all hybrid students to go in person regardless of how comfortable they or their families feel about that.

The statement goes on to say it is the board’s intention to have full-time, in-person instruction in the fall.

O’Flaherty’s full statement is below: