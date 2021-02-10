Five states listed on Ohio’s latest travel advisory

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Five states are listed on the latest Ohio travel advisory released Wednesday.

The travel advisory advises people not to travel to those states, or if they do, to quarantine for 14 days after returning.

States are listed if they show a positivity rate for COVID-19 of 15 percent or higher. That rate dropped to 9 percent this week in Ohio, down from 10 percent.

Last week’s advisory included 7 states. Pennsylvania and Texas were removed from this week’s advisory.

Iowa 26.0% Idaho 25.0% Kansas 24.1% South Dakota 20.0% Mississippi 16.3%

The state’s advisory notes that Alabama, Kentucky, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania have experienced reporting irregularities with the total number of tests performed this past week, which means Ohio was not able to calculate an accurate positivity rate.