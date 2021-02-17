Five states listed in latest Ohio travel advisory

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Five states are listed on the latest Ohio travel advisory released Wednesday.

The travel advisory advises people not to travel to those states, or if they do, to quarantine for 14 days after returning.

States are listed if they show a positivity rate for COVID-19 of 15 percent or higher. That rate dropped to 7 percent this week in Ohio, down from 9 percent.

Last week’s advisory also included 5 states. Mississippi dropped off of this week’s advisory.

Idaho 26.0% Kansas 22.0% Alabama 21.0% South Dakota 19.4% Iowa 16.0%

The state’s advisory notes that New Jersey and Wyoming have experienced reporting irregularities with the total number of tests performed this past week, which means Ohio was not able to calculate an accurate positivity rate.