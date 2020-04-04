First Ohio prison inmate tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND (AP) — The first Ohio prison inmate has tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmate is housed at the Marion Correctional Institution where an employee also has tested positive.

On Friday, Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan to ask for the early release of up to 38 state inmates in an effort to protect them from the coronavirus. There are 48,991 inmates statewide as of Friday.

In other coronavirus developments, county health district officials have told employees at a federal prison in Ohio where two inmates have died from COVID-10 to self-quarantine when not at work.

Also, two more universities in Ohio announce they will hold virtual commencements.

And a 160-year-old tradition of slowly climbing 96 steps while praying at a Roman Catholic Church in Cincinnati has been canceled.

As of Friday, there were just over 3,300 confirmed coronavirus cases and 91 deaths in the state.