First COVID-19 case confirmed in Ohio juvenile corrections population

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Ohio has its first positive case of COVID-19 in the juvenile corrections population. The infected youth started showing symptoms Monday and was immediately isolated.

This afternoon, our director @OhioDYS director notified me that they now have their first positive case of #COVID19 among the juvenile corrections population. The youth started showing symptoms on Monday evening and was immediately isolated. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 22, 2020

The living units do not intermingle, but all of the youth in this individual’s unit are being monitored for symptoms. DeWine added contact-tracing with the Ohio Department of Health and the Cuyahoga County Health Department has already started.

“Activity at our juvenile corrections locations has been limited for some time and unnecessary individuals are prohibited from entering the facilities,” DeWine said. “Both youth and staff have also been provided with face masks and are required to wear them.”