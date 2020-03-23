First central Ohio coronavirus deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — According to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH), two Franklin County residents have died from COVID-19 coronavirus infections.

According to ODH, a total of 44 cases have been reported in Franklin County. Two deaths were reported in the county.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the county’s first death, an 84-year-old woman, attributed to COVID-19 today. While there are no words that can mend a grieving heart, we do extend our deepest sympathies to the family. Unfortunately, this is a stark reminder that every resident needs to continue to do their part to slow the spread of this illness,” Franklin County Public Health said in a statement.

According to Columbus Public Health, an 85-year-old male with a history of international travel became ill while outside Columbus. He was hospitalized at a Minnesota hospital, where he died.

“A short time ago, Columbus Public Health was notified of a COVID-19 confirmed case in a Columbus resident who became ill and died out of state. The case was reported back to Columbus Public Health because he was a Columbus resident. He was not in Columbus when he became ill,” said Columbus Public Health.

Columbus Public Health says 28 people have tested positive within Columbus and Worthington. Nineteen have tested positive in other parts of Franklin County.

The two jurisdictions together report 47 cases, three more than the state’s release specified.

