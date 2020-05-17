First case of COVID-19 reported at Ohio Reformatory for Women

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Reformatory for Women has reported its first case of COVID-19 among inmates at the facility.

According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections, the infected inmate is currently in isolation.

The Union County Health Department said it is working with the state to do the necessary contact tracing and symptom monitoring of the facility.

In total, the Union County Health Department is reporting 36 cases of the virus county-wide.

Statewide, 4,507 inmates in Ohio’s prisons have tested positive for the virus, leading to 60 deaths as of Sunday. Of those positive cases, 3,382 have recovered.

On Saturday, four inmates filed a class-action lawsuit against Governor Mike DeWine and ODRC Director Annette Chambers-Smith over conditions within the prisons due to COVID-19.