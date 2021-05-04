Finding a COVID-19 vaccine near you: The two ways President Biden mentioned in his address

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As President Joe Biden spoke Tuesday to urge Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, he mentioned two ways that people can find vaccine locations near them.

The first way was to text their ZIP code to 438829 (GETVAX) to receive addresses of nearby sites. That service in also available in Spanish by sending a text to 822862 (VACUNA).

The second way was to use the website vaccines.gov. The site is run the CDC and includes nearby providers, with links and phone numbers, and whether they have vaccine in stock. The Spanish language version is available at vacunas.gov.

Biden was expected to set a target date of July 4 for vaccinating 70% of adult Americans, which is 160 million people. And he said he is working to make the Pfizer vaccine available to pediatricians once the FDA authorizes it for children ages 12 to 15.