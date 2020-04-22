Financial pressure from virus shutters Urbana University

URBANA, Ohio (AP) — Urbana University is the first Ohio college to fold as a result of financial pressure from the coronavirus pandemic.

Franklin University says in a statement that the decision to close the small, liberal arts campus near Columbus will impact 350 students and more than 100 full-time faculty.

Urbana was acquired by Franklin University, a private nonprofit college, in 2014 and has operated under the school as a branch campus.

Close to 75 percent of the university’s students do not attend classes on campus and will therefore continue taking online classes at Franklin.

The remaining students will have the option to finish their programs online through Franklin University or transfer to other institutions.

