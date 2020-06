COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A fifth corrections employee has died due to contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Gov. Mike DeWine extended his condolences to the family of Terry Loomis, 62, a corrections officer at Lake Erie Correctional Institution in Ashtabula County, where he worked for 18 years.

The institute reported last week a total of 58 staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Loomis is the first staff member from the institution to die from the virus.