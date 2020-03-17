Feed the Kids plan proves critical during coronavirus closure

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — People all across Columbus have been answering the call during the coronavirus pandemic, especially with regards to making sure school children are fed.

Ashley Kanney saw this need back in November 2019.

“I saw a gap in the system when schools are out on extended breaks,” she explained.

So, she founded “Feed the Kids” with the goal to make food care packages for spring break 2020.

Little did she know how critical that would become.

Kanney, along with her partner Lia Pickel and numerous volunteers, got to work quickly as schools began extending their time away due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“This recent crisis has given us even more reason to reach out and help,” said Lia. “Even with many districts now providing takeaway meals, most students don’t have transportation to access them. ‘Feed the Kids’ is working to bridge these very gaps.”

So far, the team has delivered 1,003 lunches and is expecting to pack at least 219 more.

More information about Feed the Kids can be found on its website.