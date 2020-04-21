FDA authorizes COVID-19 home testing kits, who can get one

(NBC) — NBC News’ Chief Medical Correspondent Doctor John Torres with what you need to know about home testing kits.

According to Torres, a new coronavirus home testing kit has just been authorized by the FDA, which allows you to take your own nasal swab at home.

“Your sample still has to be sent to a lab, and it’s the only COVID-19 home test with FDA emergency approval, so be wary of any scams out there,” Torres cautions.

The main benefit of this test is that you don’t have to go through a drive-through or to a hospital, and it helps prevent exposing others.

“Now before ordering, your physician has to recommend it, after you complete an online COVID survey and it is not yet available in all states,” Torres explains. “The kit will cost a little over $100 and will be available first to those on the front lines and then in the coming weeks, to general consumers.”