COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Doctors are sharing advice as Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Bearcats fans travel to those teams’ respective bowl games.

The Bearcats will play Alabama in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Friday in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

The Buckeyes are scheduled to play Utah Saturday, in the Rose Bowl Game.

Dr. Mark Herbert, an infection specialist with Mount Carmel Health, said he would advise against traveling for recreation.

“The whole country is really experiencing the pandemic at crisis levels, so I think it’s very difficult to justify travel for recreation and entertainment,” he said.

According to Herbert, individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with their booster shots, have the best protection against infection.

Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an infectious diseases doctor with OhioHealth, said traveling vaccinated, with the booster shot, is the safest way to do so.

Gastaldo said those who are traveling need to follow the mitigation recommendations that are available today, including staying home when sick.

He advises anyone who will be in a crowded environment, where physical distancing cannot be maintained, to wear a well-fitted face mask.

“We know that outdoors is very safe compared to indoors; however, when you are outdoors, if you cannot physically distance, that is a riskier scenario in the setting of the more transmissible omicron variant,” Gastaldo said.

Gastaldo recommends those who are traveling be tested for COVID-19 after their trips.

“Upon return, three to four days after returning from traveling, it is a good idea to get tested either with a PCR or antigen test, depending on availability,” he said.

Several health and safety guidelines are in place for fans attending the Rose Bowl. Those can be found by clicking here.