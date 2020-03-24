Famous Ohioans share message of togetherness

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine began his Tuesday press conference by showing a video featuring famous Ohioans giving advice on how to deal with the coronavirus as part of the new “In This Together Ohio” campaign.

Have you seen these? Our team has reached out to well-known Ohioans to ask them to record messages letting their followers know that we are #InThisTogetherOhio and to #StayHomeOhio to help us flatten the curve of the #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/KNoUjXKtri — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 24, 2020

Some of the people featured in the video include former Ohio State football coach Jim Tressel, Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith, former Ohio State quarterbacks J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones, former Ohio State linebacker Chris Spielman and Columbus Blue Jackets’ defenseman Cam Atkinson.

“We’re trying to do what our public officials have asked of us to keep not only ourselves but our fellow Ohioans safe,” Atkinson said in the video.

These famous Ohioans urged people to stay at home, wash your hands, cover your cough and engage in physical and mental activities.

“We’re in a fight and the one thing I know about the Buckeye state is when we get in a fight, we fight back and we win,” Spielman said.