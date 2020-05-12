Ohio families to receive additional $300 in SNAP benefits to help feed children

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio’s families in need will be receiving a boost from the state to help provide nutritious meals for children at home.

Announced during his coronavirus briefing Tuesday, Gov. Mike DeWine said families of students who received free or reduced-price lunches when school was in session will get an additional $300 in SNAP benefits, distributed to approximately 850,000 students across the state.

The benefits add up to more than $250 million, which in turn will go to grocery stores and other eligible retailers, DeWine said.

The money comes from the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) plan, which was approved by the United States Department of Agriculture.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services (ODJFS) is in charge of distributing the funds approved in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020.

“These are children who relied on free or reduced price meal programs when school was physically in session,” DeWine said. “That gave them a hot, nutritious meal.”

The benefits will be mailed out directly to families, and there is no application process.