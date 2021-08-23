Fairfield schools closing due to student absences

LEESBURG, Ohio (WCMH) — Fairfield Local Schools announced the district will close schools until Aug. 30 due to a spike in the student absentee rate.

In a post to the district’s Facebook page, Superintendent Tim Detwiller said that in one week, the district has seen its absentee rate increase by 315 percent, attributing the absences to multiple viruses working their way through the schools, including COVID-19, Rhinovirus, and bronchial infections, all at a high rate.

“As of this morning, student absences due to illness stand at 14.5 percent of our student population,” Detwiller posted. “This percentage does not include students from today who are being placed in quarantine, so we expect these numbers to rise.”

The closure means no activities, including sporting events, can be held at any district site.