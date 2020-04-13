Fairfield County reports first coronavirus death

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Department of Health is reporting the first death in the county related to COVID-19 coronavirus.
According to the health department, resident is a male in his 40s.
As of Sunday, Fairfield County is reporting a total of 81 cases.
The health department said this death reminds us how important prevention measures are to protect each other and slow the spread of COVID-19.
Everyone can take precautions to protect health and prevent the spread of infectious disease by taking the following steps:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Abide by the State of Ohio’s Stay-at-Home orders.