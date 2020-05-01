Face masks required at North Market

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– The Short North Market announced in an email that it will require all shoppers, employees, and merchants to wear a mask/face covering while inside its business.

“Effective May 2: In order to best protect our beloved community and prevent the spread of COVID-19, North Market is rquireing all guests wear a mask or face covering that covers the mouth and nose at all times,” wrote Meghan Brouillette in an email to NBC4i.com.

The news release cited the market is following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control. The requirement, however, does not apply to children under the age of 2 or people who are unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition.

“Together with our merchants, and understanding and cooperation of our guests, we can protect each other,” said North Market’s Executive Director Rick Harrison Wolfe in the release. “Community support is essential to the future success of our merchant businesses.”

Due to Governor DeWine’s order, the market will accept up to 100 shoppers at a time. This is 50% of the fire code’s maximum capacity of 200 people.

Effective May 9: North Market hours of operation on Saturdays will expand to 10:00am-6:00pm (previously 11:00am-5:00pm). All other hours of operation will remain the same until further notice.

North Market Hours of Operation effective Saturday, May 9, 2020

Wednesday – Friday 11:00am-5:00pm

Saturday 10:00am-6:00pm

Sunday 11:00am-5:00pm

Monday + Tuesday CLOSED