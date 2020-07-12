Face coverings the new normal for north Columbus church

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – With COVID-19 cases surging, places of worship are balancing fellowship with safety.

Sharonwood Church in north Columbus restarted in-person services in early June.

Even before Gov. Mike DeWine issued a mask mandate for Franklin County last week, the church required face coverings at services.

The church also encourages members to use hand sanitizer, stay six feet apart, and stay connected online.

“There’s people that are saying there’s a new normal, and there’s definitely going to be a new normal,” said Sharonwood Church pastor Ken Graham. “Some think we may wear masks for a long time. Who knows? It’s a different world.”

The pastor estimates more than half of the congregation is still worshiping remotely using the church’s online services.