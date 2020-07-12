Face coverings the new normal for north Columbus church

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

NBC4 Jobs

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – With COVID-19 cases surging, places of worship are balancing fellowship with safety.

Sharonwood Church in north Columbus restarted in-person services in early June.

Even before Gov. Mike DeWine issued a mask mandate for Franklin County last week, the church required face coverings at services.

The church also encourages members to use hand sanitizer, stay six feet apart, and stay connected online.

“There’s people that are saying there’s a new normal, and there’s definitely going to be a new normal,” said Sharonwood Church pastor Ken Graham. “Some think we may wear masks for a long time. Who knows? It’s a different world.”

The pastor estimates more than half of the congregation is still worshiping remotely using the church’s online services.

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools