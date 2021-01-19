Extra $300 unemployment payments are on the way

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – For those collecting unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you may begin seeing an extra $300 in those payments.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) has begun issuing supplemental weekly $300 payments as part of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) to eligible unemployment claimants.

Anyone eligible may receive benefits retroactive to as early as Dec. 27, 2020.

The payments are scheduled to last for 11 weeks, through March 13, 2021.

A system programming update at ODJFS is making the payments possible, according to the agency.

The payments are part of the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which was signed on Dec. 27, 2020.

FPUC benefits were first part of the federal CARES Act in March 2020. The Consolidated Appropriations Act is providing the additional 11 weeks of benefits. The new act also provides for a possible additional 11 weeks of benefits through Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

For more information on the unemployment benefits, visit jfs.ohio.gov/caa.