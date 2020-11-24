Expired Ohio driver license or registration? Renewal deadline again extended

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohioans with expired driver licenses now have until July to get them renewed, thanks to a bill signed by Governor DeWine.

A provision of House Bill 404 extends the expiration date of driver licenses, identification cards and vehicle registrations. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, documents that expire between March 9, 2020 and April 1, 2021 are now valid until July 1, 2021.

The previous deadline was December 1.

The Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) recommends taking advantage of online services to purchase a temporary tag for a car, renew vehicle registrations, order new license plates or check driving records. If a visit to a deputy registrar is needed, the BMV encourages the use of the virtual queuing system to get in line before arriving.

House Bill 404 also prohibits the use of student growth data on teacher, principal and counselor evaluations; does not penalize school districts who chose to not administer fall testing; extends the ability to virtual public meetings into July 2021 and grants flexibility in administering school food programs.