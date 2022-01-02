COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As the holiday season wraps up and the new year begins, doctors are stressing the importance of COVID-19 testing.

Many Ohioans are using at-home test kits for this, but there is something to keep in mind about those kits.

Central Ohio doctors are warning that the kits do come with an expiration date.

If you recently got your test, it doesn’t hurt to check but you likely don’t have to worry about it being expired.

However, if the kit has been sitting around your house for a while, check for the expiration date.

OhioHealth Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Joseph Gastaldo said if you are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms and take an expired test that comes back positive, it’s likely accurate.

However, negative results on expired tests may not be as trustworthy, Gastaldo said.

“If there is a negative test if somebody has symptoms or there’s a negative test in somebody who’s asymptomatic, with an expired expiration date, that test would deem to be less reliable,” he said.

The tests have not be easy to find: some stores do have them and stock, and some local health departments said more are expected to arrive this week.