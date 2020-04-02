1  of  2
Examining new coronavirus symptoms: Brain ailments and extreme fatigue

(NBC) — NBC News’ Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. John Torres says new symptoms of the coronavirus now include neurological and brain issues.

“We’ve known for some time there are some unusual symptoms associated with COVID-19: stomach issues, loss of smell and taste, but now we are also finding out neurological and brain issues could be a factor as well,” he said. “Researchers around the world and studies in China are showing patients are complaining about confusion, tingling in their extremities and even seizures.”

Torres says complications like this are rare but not unheard of with other viruses, which makes them possible with coronavirus.

“If you notice any of these or any other stroke symptoms, first and foremost, call 911, but also have a high suspicion for coronavirus,” Torres said. “We are learning more about this virus every minute.”

