Even with hospitalizations on the decline, experts say COVID-19 cases could still peak

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio Department of Health data shows roughly 3,700 Ohioans are hospitalized because of COVID-19.

The United States Surgeon General took to Twitter Sunday to talk about hospitalizations.

The data on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased by approximately 800 cases over the last two weeks.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, along with a nationwide hospitalization graph, tweeted hopeful news for the country, showing that hospitalizations have finally peaked and started trending downward.

Hopeful news America- hospitalizations have finally peaked and started trending down. Mitigation + vaccinations is working, so keep it up! We’ve got 2-3 more rough weeks at least so we must stay the course, but know that your efforts are ⬇️ hospitalizations and will save lives! pic.twitter.com/Fmt2jurrTi — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) January 17, 2021

Adams said the graph shows mitigation and vaccinations are working, but that there are still a few rough weeks ahead.

OhioHealth Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Joseph Gastaldo said it is a positive thing that hospitalizations in Ohio and across the nation are going down. However, Gastaldo notes hospitalizations in some areas of the country are increasing, saying it’s too early to tell if hospitalizations have, in fact, peaked, especially due to new variants of the virus being discovered in the U.S.

“It is positive but, again, it’s one lagging indicator,” Gastaldo said. “What does that mean moving forward with the more easily transmissible variants? What does that mean moving forward with hopefully people getting more vaccines? Is that necessarily the peak for our country for hospitalizations? I don’t know yet.”

Both Gastaldo and Adams are also reminding everyone that mask wearing, good hygiene, and social distancing is as important as ever.