Essential business commission issues first rulings

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — How to define an essential business?

The panel set up to do just that during the state’s stay at home order is releasing its first rulings.

During the governors briefing Tuesday, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted gave an update on what the dispute resolution commission has been working on.

That commission was set up specifically to handle disagreements on what is and is not an essential business during this time.

Husted said the commission received 194 inquires.

Most did not meet criteria and are being addressed at the local level. Meanwhile, 27 are currently under review.

In 10 cases, the commission made a ruling, forcing most of those businesses to close who had been trying to stay open

“There were 10 where the commission investigated and did need to make a ruling, and examples of those were CBD establishments, pet grooming and car washes,” Husted said.

The commission did rule in that some car washes that could stay open only if employees had no contact with customers.