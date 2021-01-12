Ensuring the COVID-19 vaccine is not wasted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–Ensuring doses of the vaccine are not wasted. How are hospitals ensuring that now, as they begin to pivot to vaccinating the public?

Dr. Gastaldo with Ohio Health explained they do everything they can once the vaccine is thawed to make sure it’s used. It’s a race against the clock.

“There have been many times where people feel off-kilter or they’re sick and you have to reschedule their appointment and again we try to be as flexible as possible with the priority of vaccinating health care workers, but also not allow any dose to go to waste,” said Dr. Joseph Gastaldo talking about missed COVID-19 vaccination appointments. If it does happen, he’s on the lookout for anyone who wants it in the hospital.

“One of the things I do every day when I’m at Riverside, for example, I’ll walk in the hallways and I look for people in patient transportation, housekeeping, I even went to the cafeteria today making sure everyone is plugged into the vaccination process.”

It’s meticulous. Delaware Public Health has been running vaccinations clinics six days a week for those at the top of the roll out.

They have a short notice list for any extra doses, a spokesperson said, “For short notice, someone must be able to get to the clinic within 30 minutes. As [the] vaccine becomes more available, we may open this up further”

According to Gastaldo, Ohio Health is pivoting to public vaccinations next week for patients and those are part of the next tier of Ohio’s vaccine rollout.

“These vaccines are treasured resources they are a scarcity, and they are really instrumental on getting us to a pre-covid way of life,” Gastaldo said.

OhioHealth will be opening up schedules online for the next phase of people who are eligible. Gastaldo expects that by the end of the week.

Delaware Public Health District, Ohio Health, and OSU Wexner Medical Center say they’ve had zero doses wasted.