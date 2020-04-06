Amazon employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Licking County facility

ETNA, Ohio (WCMH) — An employee at the Etna Township Amazon facility in Licking County has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Amazon confirmed the positive result Sunday, saying the employee last worked at the facility on March 25.
This is the second confirmed case in central Ohio reported by Amazon. The company reported on March 30 that an employee at its Groveport facility tested positive for the virus.
Amazon said it will alert any associated who has had close contact with the patient and ask them to self-quarantine for 14 days, not returning to the building during that time.
Any employee diagnosed with the virus or placed into quarantine will receive up to two weeks’ pay, Amazon said in a statement.
Amazon said it has implemented a series of preventative health measures for employees, delivery and transportation partners at sites around the world. The measures include:
— Increased the frequency and intensity of cleaning at all sites including regular sanitization of all door handles, stairway handrails, elevator buttons, lockers, and touch screens, to name a few.
— Adjusted practices to ensure social distancing within its buildings, including:
- No stand-up meetings during shifts – all business-essential information will be shared via boards near main areas and through conversations with managers, or HR team members
- Moving chairs and spreading out tables in breakrooms
- Shift start times and break times are being staggered to promote social distancing
- Suspended exit screening until further notice to ensure ease of movement near main entrances
- Enabled temporary cell phone process for those who need to be in contact with their families or childcare providers
- Training will take place in small formats and with in-app training tools and other equipment
- Requiring employees to stay home and seek medical attention if they are feeling unwell and have adjusted attendance policies to support this.
- Requiring employees to sanitize and clean their work stations and vehicles at the start and end of every shift with disinfectant/cleaning wipes.
- Asked employees to defer non-essential travel.
- Moved to video-based interviews for the majority of our candidate interviews.
- Communicated to employees that everyone must wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing their nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.