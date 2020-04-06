Amazon employee tests positive for COVID-19 at Licking County facility

ETNA, Ohio (WCMH) — An employee at the Etna Township Amazon facility in Licking County has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Amazon confirmed the positive result Sunday, saying the employee last worked at the facility on March 25.

This is the second confirmed case in central Ohio reported by Amazon. The company reported on March 30 that an employee at its Groveport facility tested positive for the virus.

Amazon said it will alert any associated who has had close contact with the patient and ask them to self-quarantine for 14 days, not returning to the building during that time.

Any employee diagnosed with the virus or placed into quarantine will receive up to two weeks’ pay, Amazon said in a statement.

Amazon said it has implemented a series of preventative health measures for employees, delivery and transportation partners at sites around the world. The measures include:

— Increased the frequency and intensity of cleaning at all sites including regular sanitization of all door handles, stairway handrails, elevator buttons, lockers, and touch screens, to name a few.

— Adjusted practices to ensure social distancing within its buildings, including: