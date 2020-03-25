Employee at Early Learning Center in New Albany tests positive for COVID-19

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 564 cases reported, 8 deaths
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH) – An employee at the Early Learning Center in the New Albany-Plain Local School District has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, the district’s superintendent announced Tuesday.

In a letter sent to parents, Superintendent Michael L. Sawyers said the Franklin County Health Department confirmed the case and that the department will be in contact with staff or the parents or guardians of any child that has come into direct contact with the employee.

“The health department has confirmed for our district that being in the Early Learning Center with this person who has tested positive for COVID-10 DOES NOT mean that everyone at the Early Learning Center has been exposed to COVID-19,” Sawyers wrote in the letter.

The district is being sanitized, including the Early Learning Center, prior to being open again, Sawyers wrote.

