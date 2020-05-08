Easton Town Center sets guidelines to reopening May 12

EASTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Many central Ohioans are eager to get out for some “essential” retail therapy, but shopping may not be the same next week when retail stores reopen for the first time in nearly two months.

Chief Executive of Easton Town Center Jennifer Peterson said Easton staff have been working behind the scenes for weeks on the reopening, which happens May 12.

“We are going to be having some of our entryways one-way, stairwells the same,” said Paterson.

Those are just some of the changes shopper will notice as soon as they come into Easton Town Center.

There are also be signs posted around the property reminding everyone of these policies.

“We’ve taken a very prudent and cautious approach to be as safe as we possibly can,” said Paterson.

Not everyone is on board with running back to malls so soon.

The response through social media is mixed.

One man wrote,”Hard Pass”

A woman said she likes the special hour from 11 in the morning to noon for vulnerable populations.

Another Twitter user wrote he’ll wait until he can go without the “training mask,” because Easton Town Center is requiring a face covering for all workers, customers, and tenants to wear masks or face coverings inside and outside of common areas, in private offices, parking garages and lots.

“We felt that was a really important component to protect the most vulnerable,” said Paterson.

There will be exceptions for those with medical conditions who are unable to wear a mask or face covering and those under the age of two.

Other changes include:

The center will be closed on Monday. Hours will be Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.

A “No Loitering Policy” of 4 or more people will be enforced.

Stores will only allow up to 50 percent occupancy, based on fire code count, and will monitor their door count.

Fitting rooms at stores will be closed until further notice.

“We’re also open to, you know, conditions changing and some of these requirements being adjusted,” said Paterson.

She added at this time it is about ensuring safety and they do have security on hand to help if and when policies aren’t followed.

“If there are folks that are hesitant to come, I would encourage them to wait until they feel comfortable,” Paterson said.

The Town Center has all of these rules posted throughout the mall and on its website, which will be updated and changed to better suit the pandemic.