COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With COVID-19 cases continuing to climb due to the omicron variant, Ohio State East Hospital opened a new testing site on its campus Tuesday.

“We know that there’s a part of the community that’s not able to access testing otherwise,” said Dr. Daniel Bachmann, medical director at Ohio State East Hospital.

“And that’s the whole goal of the community care coach, is to be able to provide care to the community where they can access it easily,” said Dr. Kamilah Dixon, OB/GYN and medical lead for the hospital’s Community Care Coach program.

The testing site is meant for those in the surrounding zip codes near the hospital. Those zip codes are:

43201, 43203, 43205, 43206, 43207, 43211, 43215, 43219, 43222, 43223, 43224

The community care coach will be onsite both this week and the next, with plans to keep it there longer if needed.

“A lot of people around here don’t have vehicles, can’t get all the way up on campus, can’t go to all those other places, so we were trying to answer the call to be in the community,” said Jackiethia Butsch, senior outreach coordinator in the Office of Civic Engagement at Ohio State University.

In addition to OSU Wexner staff, members of the Ohio National Guard will also be on-site to help.

“We have some of our staff who are working at this site, supplemented by five National Guard members,” Bachmann said. “But that’s only a small subset, of a larger portion of National Guard, who are working just about everywhere throughout our hospital system.”

Appointments are required, and in order to schedule one at their site, you can call 614-293-4000 or visit the Wexner Medical Center website.