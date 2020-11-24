Dublin school board under fire for keeping in-person learning for elementary students

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Nearly 200 Dublin parents and staff members protested outside the emerald campus Monday.

Demonstrators said they were upset with the board of education’s decision to switch middle and high school students to full virtual learning after the Thanksgiving break, but keeping elementary students in the classroom.

“Community spread is affecting our classrooms,” said Donna O’Connor, president of the Dublin Educators’ Association. “Students are out on quarantine. Teachers are out on quarantine. Our students need our teachers in front of them, not substitutes. When is our school district going to take responsibility for community spread?”

During Monday’s Dublin Board of Education meeting, leaders said elementary students and staff positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines are much lower when compared to middle and high schools.

School leaders also added that the younger students do not switch classrooms throughout the day or eat lunch at school, cutting down their exposure.