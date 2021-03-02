Dublin City Schools to return to full in-person learning March 15

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin City Schools voted Tuesday to have all students back to in-person learning beginning March 15.

All students at the elementary, middle, and high school levels will return to in-person learning if they are not enrolled in the district’s Remote Learning Academy, according to a resolution passed Tuesday.

The superintendent will have the power to move all or some schools to remote or hybrid learning should staffing issues arise.

Dublin began hybrid learning on Jan. 11.

“The ever-growing date, research, and guidance from the health experts demonstrates that students are safe in school for face-to-face learning when safety protocols are in place,” the resolution states.