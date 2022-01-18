COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There are some big developments both locally and nationally in the fight against COVID-19.

Americans can now order at-home test kits online for free, while here in Columbus, a mass vaccination site is set to reopen.

Starting Wednesday at 9 a.m., the Celeste Center at the Ohio State Fairgrounds will become a drive-through vaccine site once again.

Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said this is another way to vaccinate as many people as possible.

The Celeste Center has been a familiar site for many during the pandemic. It’s been used for COVID-19 testing and vaccines, and now it’s about to be used as a drive-through vaccine site again.

“It’s not what we thought,” Roberts said. “We didn’t think we’d be here in January 2022 needing to go back to the Celeste Center, but here we are.”

Roberts said her office was getting requests for another mass vaccine clinic. They found the Celeste Center was available Wednesday and Thursday.

“We thought two days were better than no days and so we took advantage of that opening,” she said.

First doses, second doses, booster, doses for children, and the flu shot will all be available. CPH is requesting people make appointments, but Roberts said drive-ups or walk-ups will be taken.

“We think now is the time as we are in the midst of this omicron surge to get as many more people vaccinated as we possibly can,” Roberts said.

Starting Tuesday, Americans can now order at-home test kits online for free through the federal government by going to covidtests.gov. Every household can order one set of four tests, with shipping expected to start later this month.

“Perfect state would be to have these tests available real-time like right now, and again I wish we could have had this process up and running several months ago, but I think, moving forward in 2022, I’m very grateful we have it,” said OhioHealth Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Joseph Gastaldo.