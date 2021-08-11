Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff elevated to state health director for Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine named Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff to the position of Director of the Ohio Department of Health on Wednesday.

Vanderhoff had previously served as chief medical officer at ODH and has often been part of the governor’s COVID-19 news conferences.

Vanderoff replaces Stephanie McCloud, who returns to her previous role as director of the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.

Dr. Amy Acton stepped down as state health director in June 2020 after spearheading the state’s COVID-19 response. McCloud and Vanderhoff were named to their previous roles in November.

“Working together as a team, Stephanie McCloud and Bruce Vanderhoff guided the Ohio Department of Health over the past nine months,” DeWine said. “I am pleased that Dr. Vanderhoff has agreed to serve as Director of the Ohio Department of Health. His medical and organizational expertise will help the department as we move forward and continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The changes are effective on Monday. Both positions require confirmation by the Ohio Senate.