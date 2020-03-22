Breaking News
Ohio Department of Health issues Stay at Home order for all Ohio

Dr. Amy Acton: Ohio still has a major shortage of COVID-19 tests

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says Ohio is still facing a major shortage of testing kits for the COVID-19 coronavirus. 

Acton talked about the lack of tests during Governor Mike DeWine’s daily news briefing updating the spread of the virus in Ohio.  

Acton said there was an incredible shortage of testing in Ohio, so tests are being reserved for the highest risk, hospitalized patients. 

“That helps us decide how to best treat and protect others in that environment. You’ll see that with clusters, and nursing home outbreaks. You’ll see that used with our frontline first responders, and those at most risk,” said Acton. 

Acton did state that she has great hope for Ohio’s hospitals’ capacity, and she wants to help focus residents on their response.  

She also mentioned several companies in the state are working on inventing things that could help with testing.  

It was also announced during the news conference that a Stay at Home order had been issued for the state.

