Dr. Acton lays out priorities for COVID-19 testing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During Wednesday’s press briefing, Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton spent time addressing priorities being considered when testing for the coronavirus.

The priorities given are shown below in this tweet from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine:

.@DrAmyActon: As our testing capacity increases in #Ohio, we are trying to maximize who we test so that we can make the most of the tests we have. pic.twitter.com/145MxFSj6C — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 22, 2020

“We’ve always been prioritizing who we test but it’s very important, and I’m insisting on this, that we all prioritize the same way,” Dr. Acton said. “We have a limited amount of testing and we always want to do it by these tiers and these tiers are going out once again to all providers.”

Dr. Acton said they have made a few adjustments because they have enough testing to expand who falls into each category in prioritization.

“Little by little we’re trying to get out farther and farther with our nets of testing,” Dr. Acton said.