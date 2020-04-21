Dr. Acton lays out 5 part plan for living with coronavirus in Ohio over next 18 months

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says Ohioans will be living with COVID-19 prevention measures for the next 18 months.

“We are building an extensive response and recovery plan and network,” she said at Tuesday’s coronavirus press briefing.

The five part plan she laid out as scientist work to perfect antiviral treatments and eventually a vaccine includes continuing social distancing:

  1. Social Distancing
  2. Testing
  3. Contact Tracing
  4. Isolation and Quarantine
  5. Excellent treatment

“We don’t want to just flatten this curve. We want to stay ahead of the curve,” said Dr. Acton.

Dr. Acton reiterate that the next 18 months will be a slow return to normal life in Ohio starting with the lowest risk activities.

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools