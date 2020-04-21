Dr. Acton lays out 5 part plan for living with coronavirus in Ohio over next 18 months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says Ohioans will be living with COVID-19 prevention measures for the next 18 months.

“We are building an extensive response and recovery plan and network,” she said at Tuesday’s coronavirus press briefing.

The five part plan she laid out as scientist work to perfect antiviral treatments and eventually a vaccine includes continuing social distancing:

“We don’t want to just flatten this curve. We want to stay ahead of the curve,” said Dr. Acton.

Dr. Acton reiterate that the next 18 months will be a slow return to normal life in Ohio starting with the lowest risk activities.

