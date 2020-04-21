Dr. Acton: Don’t expect to see widespread travel this summer

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call 1-833-4-ODH to get answers to your coronavirus questions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– As the summer travel season approaches, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says family and those quarantining together need to stay in their “clans for quite some time to come.”

Ohio will begin opening some businesses May 1, but when asked about kids playing together outside and visiting family members in the near future, Dr. Acton said strict social distancing should continue even when wearing masks.

“Similarly, I don’t expect we’ll see travel going on widespread, because now we’re going to start taking it from cities that are hot spots into other places, so these same things we’re doing now are still the same things we need to keep doing at least for a few months in the foreseeable future and then little by little we’ll try to expand that more,” Dr. Acton stated.

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools