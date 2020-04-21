Dr. Acton: Don’t expect to see widespread travel this summer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– As the summer travel season approaches, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton says family and those quarantining together need to stay in their “clans for quite some time to come.”

Ohio will begin opening some businesses May 1, but when asked about kids playing together outside and visiting family members in the near future, Dr. Acton said strict social distancing should continue even when wearing masks.

“Similarly, I don’t expect we’ll see travel going on widespread, because now we’re going to start taking it from cities that are hot spots into other places, so these same things we’re doing now are still the same things we need to keep doing at least for a few months in the foreseeable future and then little by little we’ll try to expand that more,” Dr. Acton stated.