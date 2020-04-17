Dr. Acton clarifies who gets a COVID-19 test and why

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton clarified questions about coronavirus testing in Ohio, including who gets the test and why. So far, more than 77,000 tests have been conducted in Ohio with 9,000 confirmed cases.

“We’re testing people that are a little bit higher at risk, but we also know that there have been some pretty at-risk people who have not been tested,” Dr. Action said. “Because we have a shortage [of testing] all around the country, … we had to have a way to say, ‘If we have scarce resources, how do we best use them?'”

She explained Ohio has three tiers of testing centered around the most-at risk people, people with pre-existing health conditions in a hospitalized setting and people in a congregate setting such as nursing homes and prisons.

As of Thursday, 489 Ohio inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and four have died with all four coming at the Pickaway Correctional Institution.

More than 75,000 Ohioans live in a nursing home or assisted living facilities.

“As you try to think about how you can target high-risk folks, then that’s how you do your testing,” Dr. Aton said. “And yet, even when you’re tested, it could be that you have the symptoms but it’s something else.”

Dr. Acton re-emphasized the fact that up to 25 percent of the population can have COVID-19 but still be asymptomatic and also mentioned those who have allergies due to the spring season.

“We’re trying to get numbers so we can talk a little bit more about positiity rates, but we just don’t have great data and a way to collect that yet,” Dr. Acton said. “That’s going to be something we really look at and of course the more testing you do, the more negatives you get.”