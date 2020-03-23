Donatos fills Kroger employees’ bellies with its largest order ever

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus-based Donatos Pizza fulfilled its largest order ever in the company’s history Saturday when grocery chain Kroger placed an order to feed 12,000 of its employees throughout central Ohio.

In an Instagram post, Donatos said the order, which required 62 company and franchise restaurants to fill, was the largest single-order in Donatos’ 57-year history.

According to the post, Kroger placed the order for their employees who have been “tirelessly stocking shelves, providing service and keeping their stores clean” so residents can have the supplies they need to weather the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you, Kroger, for what you are doing for our communities and your people, and for giving the Donatos family the opportunity to serve you and be part of something that is bigger than the pizza,” the post states.