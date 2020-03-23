Breaking News
Ohio Department of Health issues Stay at Home order for all Ohio
Closings and Delays
Avon Distribution

Donatos fills Kroger employees’ bellies with its largest order ever

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus-based Donatos Pizza fulfilled its largest order ever in the company’s history Saturday when grocery chain Kroger placed an order to feed 12,000 of its employees throughout central Ohio.

In an Instagram post, Donatos said the order, which required 62 company and franchise restaurants to fill, was the largest single-order in Donatos’ 57-year history.

According to the post, Kroger placed the order for their employees who have been “tirelessly stocking shelves, providing service and keeping their stores clean” so residents can have the supplies they need to weather the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you, Kroger, for what you are doing for our communities and your people, and for giving the Donatos family the opportunity to serve you and be part of something that is bigger than the pizza,” the post states.

View this post on Instagram

On Saturday, Donatos fulfilled the largest single order in the company’s almost 57-year-old history as 62 company and franchise restaurants worked together to make it happen. And the story behind the order is what makes it so special. @krogerco placed an order to feed 12,000 of their Central Ohio employees at 68 grocery stores in our service area. These women and men have been tirelessly stocking shelves, providing service and keeping their stores clean so that our communities can have the food and other household necessities they need during these challenging days. Working with Kroger also has special meaning for Donatos because they were the first of what is now 8,000 grocery stores nationwide to sell frozen Sonoma Flatbread and gluten free pizzas from our own Jane’s Dough Foods. Thank you, Kroger, for what you are doing for our communities and your people, and for giving the Donatos family the opportunity to serve you and be part of something that is bigger than the pizza. #EveryPieceIsImportant #workingtogether #doinggood

A post shared by Donatos Pizza (@donatospizza) on

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools